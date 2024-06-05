Victoria Derbyshire has shredded Rishi Sunak’s claim that a Labour government will raise taxes by £2,000 – saying the figures are “misleading to voters and very disrespectful”.

In his opening pitch to voters on ITV, the Prime Minister sought to draw dividing lines with his rival as he claimed Sir Keir would “raid” pension pots and raise taxes on families.

He then deployed the £2,000 figure repeatedly in the heated showdown on ITV, leading to Sir Keir Starmer to reject it as “absolute garbage”.

“This £2,000 he keeps saying it’s going to cost is absolute garbage,” Sir Keir said.

“This election is all about a choice. More of the chaos and division we’ve seen for the last 14 years or turning the page and rebuilding with Labour.

“I have ambition for our country. I have a practical plan to deliver it.”

Derbyshire also raised the figure on the BBC as the debate was discussed with net zero minister, Claire Coutinho.

She said: “The calculations are made by Tory SpAds, they’re political appointees & that is misleading to voters and very disrespectful”

Watch the clash in full below:

Victoria Derbyshire pulls apart Sunak’s claim that a Labour govt will raise taxes by £2000



“I’m going to pull you up on that Claire Coutinho. The calculations are made by Tory SpAds, they’re political appointees & that is misleading to voters and very disrespectful”#newsnight pic.twitter.com/IhaG3qOWZP — David (@Zero_4) June 4, 2024

