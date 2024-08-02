This is the hilarious moment an ITV racing presenter blanked Liz Truss during an interview at Goodwood.

The former prime minister, who managed to last less than 50 days in the top job, appeared to be capitalising on the freedoms afforded by losing her seat at the General Election by heading for a day at the races.

But things turned a little uncomfortable when she was snubbed during an interview with James Hay.

Hay’s wife, Fitriani, was the largest single donor to Truss’ Tory leadership campaign in 2022, which she must consider as money down the drain now.

And just to rub salt into the wound, Richard Hoiles couldn’t help but include a little dig at her disastrous 49 days as PM, which was epitomised by her disastrous mini-budget.

As the camera panned around to the racing prices, he said: “This market could crash any minute”.

Watch the clip in full below:

Liz Truss goes completely unrecognised stood next to James Hay in an interview at the races.



Hay's wife Fitriani was the largest single donor to Truss' Tory leadership campaign in 2022.



Watch to the end when pundits finally recognise Liz Truss, and absolutely rinse her x pic.twitter.com/pTZ24srq07 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) August 2, 2024

