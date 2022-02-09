Russ Jones’s latest ‘week in Tory’ thread has left people bemused on Twitter following a turbulent week for the government.

Boris Johnson will head to PMQs with an updated team today as he tries to regain his grip on power.

Dogged by partygate allegations and a fresh controversy over his Jimmy Savile remarks, the prime minister opted to embark on a mini-reshuffle on Tuesday as he looks to stave off a confidence vote and lay the foundations for the next election battle.

It comes after billionaire Tory donor John Armitage told the BBC he thought Mr Johnson had “passed the point of no return” on the back of recent revelations.

“Politicians should go into politics to do good for their country. That is the overwhelming reason to be in politics. I don’t think it’s about your own personal sense of getting to the top of a snakes-and-ladders game,” he said.

Reflecting on what has been a rocky ride for The Conservatives, Russ Jones picked apart this week’s happenings (so far) in a thread that reads like a pilot for The Thick Of It.

Kicking off with back-to-back howlers from Nadine Dorries, he said Britain’s culture secretary is the “reason the gene-pool needs a lifeguard”.

3. And then she claimed the internet is 10 years old



4. Please note: the book-free, tottering technophobic abomination who seems incapable of sane media appearances is also our Minister for Culture, Digital and Media, and the reason the gene-pool needs a lifeguard — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) February 8, 2022

At least she was flanked by other, similarly incompetent cabinet ministers, who are happy to spare her blushes by spreading disinformation about abortion and reigniting hostilities over the Falkland Islands.

7. Meanwhile that spoon, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the ethical anti-abortionist who makes money flogging abortion pills, spread disinformation about contraception



8. Chris Phelps, minister for tackling disinformation, refused to correct that, or Johnson’s disinformation about Savile — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) February 8, 2022

They have been joined by Steven Barclay, a man Jones says is “so devoid of personality his DNA profile says ‘404 error'”.

21. BoJo then began Harri’s tenure by performing a rendition of some of his favourite disco classics. No, really.



22. They ruined ABBA, and now it’s Gloria Gaynor’s turn



23. Also joining the circus, Steve Barclay, a man so devoid of personality his DNA profile says “404 error” — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) February 8, 2022

At least they condemned Jimmy Carr’s joke about the Roma community.

Mainly because it had “interrupted the government while it was passing multiple pieces of legislation to suppress the Roma community”, Jones notes.

47. And finally, the govt condemned Jimmy Carr’s joke about the Roma community, which it mostly hated because it had interrupted the govt while it was passing multiple pieces of legislation to suppress the Roma community pic.twitter.com/WLG7ajha2Z — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) February 8, 2022

