Habib, "Without Brexit we will never be great again." Widdecombe, "How many have you brought to the truth today?" Philips, "I am white and I don't feel ashamed." Tice, "There is still time to make Britain great again." Highlights from Reform UK's Spring Rally. pic.twitter.com/Vrj4f0uNPK

The right-wing populist political party doesn’t currently have any MPs sitting in parliament.

Current polling projections put Reform UK on seven per cent of the vote, behind the Lib Dems on ten per cent.

Former MEP Ben Habib claimed that “without Brexit we will never be great again”, while Philips uttered the (now infamous) line, “I am white and I don’t feel ashamed”.

Featuring prominent spokespeople including Ann Widdecombe, Richard Tice and the new female face of the party, Alexandra Phillips, the reel makes for a pretty disturbing watch.

A compilation of highlights from Reform UK’s spring rally has been released on social media.

