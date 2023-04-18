The SNP’s treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested by Scotland Police.

The force released a statement early on Tuesday morning (18th April) confirming they had arrested a 71 year-old man as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party.

This weekend, a video published by the Sunday Mail appeared to show the then-first minister Nicola Sturgeon addressing a meeting of the party’s ruling national executive committee (NEC).

She told the NEC the party had “never been in a stronger financial position than it is now”, adding: “I’m not going to get into the details … but just be very careful about suggestions that there are problems with the party’s finances because we depend on donors to donate – there are no reasons for people to be concerned about the party’s finances and all of us need to be careful about suggesting that there is.”

