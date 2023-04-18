The SharePlay feature enables iOS 15 and MacOS Monterey users to sync their displays in real time with friends and family while on a call. It’s worth noting that while it’s now possible to make FaceTime calls between Android and Apple devices, SharePlay is only available for the latter.

What Is Screen Share?

Before now, sharing images and information over a call meant sending documents beforehand and blindly explaining them to the persons at the other end of the line. Screen sharing is a relatively new technology that enables others to see what’s on your screen in real time without having to be in the same room. This increasingly common feature is helpful for collaborative work, presentations, or technical support.

FaceTime Screen Share

Are you familiar with screen sharing on Zoom or Microsoft Teams? If so, you’ll feel right at home with FaceTime’s SharePlay. This feature doesn’t just let you show your display remotely to others on the call. It also allows you to sync supported apps to watch your favorite TV shows, movies, and even fitness videos.

How To Share Your Screen During FaceTime

If you’re on FaceTime, how you share your screen depends on whether you use an iPhone/iPad or a Mac. Below, you’ll find the right method for each.

How To Share Your Screen on iPhone/iPad

If you’re an iOS user, follow these simple steps to share your screen on your mobile device:

Initiate a FaceTime call and tap the screen to bring up the control bar.

Select the share content icon (a rectangle with a person in front) and tap “Share My Screen.” A three-second countdown will begin.

Swipe up to reveal your home screen and select the app or document you want to share. For example, to share a webpage, open your browser.

While on call, tapping the other person’s window will pause screen sharing. If you’re using an iPhone, your camera will turn off while sharing your screen, but if you’re on an iPad, your camera will remain on.

How To Exit Screen Sharing Mode

Once you’re done sharing your display, you’ll need to shut down the feature to go back to a regular FaceTime call. Here is what you need to do:

Tap the active call icon in the upper left corner of your screen.

Tap the share content icon again to stop sharing.

If your camera doesn’t come back on after sharing ends, tap on the FaceTime app from your home screen. Then, tap the camera icon to bring it back online.

Taking Over Screen Sharing from Someone Else

You can take over the screen sharing from another person while you are on a FaceTime call. The process will vary slightly depending on your device.

On iPhone, tap the screen to bring up the FaceTime controls.

On iPad, tap the screen to show your menu bar and then tap the green FaceTime icon.

Once you’re there, you should:

Tap the SharePlay icon, which looks like a person in front of two arches.

Tap “Share My Screen.”

Tap “Replace Existing.”

Keep in mind that other callers will see a black screen with your initials until you swipe up and select an app to share from your home page.

How To Share Your Screen on a Mac

If you’re using a MacBook or iMac and want to share content with others on FaceTime, the process is similar to that of an iPhone/iPad. All you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Initiate a FaceTime call on your MacBook or iMac.

Hover over the FaceTime window to bring up the controls and click on the screen share icon.

Choose whether you want to share a single window or your entire screen.

If you choose to share a window, hover over your open windows and click on the one you want to share.

Alternatively, if you’d like to share your whole screen, click anywhere.

If you have two monitors, decide which screen you want to share. Everything on the screen you choose to share will appear for the other person.

How To Exit Screen Sharing Mode on Mac

Stopping screen sharing during a FaceTime call on your Mac is easy. Here is what you need to do:

Go back to the FaceTime window.

Click on the Screen Share icon.

Click on “Cancel” on the pop-up menu.

Select “Stop Sharing Screen.”

Conclusion

Now that you know the latest that FaceTime can offer, you can make presentations easily, catch up on your favourite shows with friends, or show your latest vacation photos to family.