The Telegraph has doubled down after dedicating the front page of its Sunday newspaper to the rehabilitation of the shortest-serving prime minister in history.

Despite claiming not to be “blameless in what happened”, Liz Truss used most of a 4,000-word essay to pin the blame on other people for her turbulent and short-lived premiership.

From the Bank of England to Treasury officials, the Office for Budget Responsibility and even the Downing Street communications machine, there were few functions that escaped her rath.

She even blamed the “left-wing economic establishment” for her woes leading to a flurry of reactions on social media, some of which have been summarised here.

According to Tim Stanley, she was right to hit out at her critics.

“She lasted just 49 days because undemocratic forces prevailed”, he said, adding that, “whatever you think of Truss’s philosophy, she did at least have some democratic mandate via the party vote”.

Except, the Conservative Party’s vote accounts for a measly 0.17 per cent of the British vote as a whole, which hardly seems like a democratic mandate to us.

Last we checked the former PM’s net favourability rating had fallen to -70, with just one in ten Britons having a favourable opinion of her.

Talk about undemocratic!

Related: Brexiteers will admit EU exit has been a disaster ‘after a drink or two’ – Amber Rudd