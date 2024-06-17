Tactical voting recommendations have been released ahead of the General Election, with constituency-level insights giving voters insight into how best to vote in their seat.

Using the most up-to-date MRP polling, insights and expert analysis, Best for Britain has made recommendations for 451 candidates across Britain with the aim of dealing the heaviest possible electoral defeat for the Government to keep them out of power for at least a decade and to avoid the election of Reform UK MPs.

GetVoting.org recommends people vote tactically for the Labour Party in 370 seats, the Liberal Democrats in 69, the Greens in 3, the SNP in 7 and Plaid Cymru in 2.

No recommendation has been made in the remaining 181 seats, because the opposition party is so far ahead.

FIND OUT HOW TO VOTE IN YOUR CONSTITUENCY HERE

In the Prime Minister’s seat of Richmond and Northallerton, where 40 per cent are ready to vote tactically for a change of Government, GetVoting is recommending people vote tactically for Labour.

In Godalming and Ash, where 45 per cent say they would vote tactically, GetVoting is recommending a vote for the Lib Dems is the best way to unseat Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

In a UK general election first, Best for Britain’s jumbo-poll of more than 22,000 people and MRP analysis shows that at least a third of voters in 558 constituencies say they would vote tactically to change the Government.

In 234 seats this jumps to 40 per cent and in 31 seats, more than half are ready to vote for someone other than their first preference.

Naomi Smith, CEO of Best for Britain and founder of tactical voting website, GetVoting.org said: “Tactical voters have already changed the face of this election and by giving them the most accurate and up to date information, they can deliver a historic result on 4 July.

“GetVoting.org is now live and will help voters lock the Tories out of power for a decade and can stop Farage getting a foothold in parliament.”

