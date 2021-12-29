Support for Jeremy Corbyn has been pouring in on social media after David Lammy apologised for nominating the Islington North MP to be Labour leader in 2015.
Speaking at Limmud festival, a Jewish event, the shadow foreign secretary said he “never believed” Corbyn would win the leadership, and that his nomination was “a mistake”.
“I regret nominating Jeremy Corbyn and if I knew what I do now, I never would have nominated him,” Lammy told an online audience, in comments first reported in Jewish News.
“I never believed he would become leader. That was a mistake and I am sorry for that.”
Lammy added that he is “fully behind” Keir Starmer, saying: “I don’t believe the overall culture is toxic any more … but until the party is genuinely welcome for everyone, we remain on a journey.”
But not everyone seems convinced by the remarks.
On social media there was an outpouring of support for Corbyn, with the former Labour leader trending on Twitter.
We’ve compiled the best reactions below:
Top 10 reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Related: Apologising for Corbyn era the ‘morally right thing for Labour to do’ – Karim Palant