Support for Jeremy Corbyn has been pouring in on social media after David Lammy apologised for nominating the Islington North MP to be Labour leader in 2015.

Speaking at Limmud festival, a Jewish event, the shadow foreign secretary said he “never believed” Corbyn would win the leadership, and that his nomination was “a mistake”.

“I regret nominating Jeremy Corbyn and if I knew what I do now, I never would have nominated him,” Lammy told an online audience, in comments first reported in Jewish News.

“I never believed he would become leader. That was a mistake and I am sorry for that.”

Lammy added that he is “fully behind” Keir Starmer, saying: “I don’t believe the overall culture is toxic any more … but until the party is genuinely welcome for everyone, we remain on a journey.”

But not everyone seems convinced by the remarks.

On social media there was an outpouring of support for Corbyn, with the former Labour leader trending on Twitter.

We’ve compiled the best reactions below:

Top 10 reactions

1.

I won't apologise for supporting Jeremy Corbyn. While he got some things wrong (as we all do), his policies offered us the best chance we've had in decades of escaping from the cage of neoliberalism. — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) December 29, 2021

2.

Was proud to be part of the legal team who secured Jeremy Corbyn’s right to be on the ballot when the leaders of the Chicken Coup tried to break him.



Corbyn was right. — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) December 28, 2021

3.

Jeremy Corbyn is consistent and dignified in the face of so many betrayals from his former colleagues — gem (@Project_Coup) December 28, 2021

4.

My eyes started to open when I started listening to @jeremycorbyn If you hate him for any reason we aren’t likely to get on so you might want to unfollow me.I think he was the best chance we had of a fairer society. Why am I not surprised we are in this mess too many are selfish! — Kerry 💙 (@poppiesmum1973) December 28, 2021

5.

Understand that "apologising for the Corbyn era" is about apologising for threatening the status quo of power. The Corbyn political project meant that, for a few years, the handmaidens of the rich and powerful had to work hard to do their jobs. 1/4 — an arch on (@anarchonbury) December 29, 2021

6.

Of course I won't apologise for supporting Jeremy Corbyn. Politics isnt a soap opera. It isnt about the petty scandals the S*n, the Daily Mail & James O'Brien love talk about



Its about policies; on climate change, on NHS, on education & all those JC was v much on the right side — Shlomo. (@hapoelorient) December 29, 2021

7.

Proud of voting for Jeremy Corbyn when I was a member of Labour. I'd do it again in a heartbeat. — Sharon *Merry Covidmas* (@K4rmaRules) December 28, 2021

8.

Starmer has a team behind him. Corbyn has an entire movement.#corbynwasright — Jon Harding (@_i0n) December 28, 2021

9.

We're not sorry for supporting Jeremy Corbyn. — Streets Kitchen (@streetskitchen) December 28, 2021

10.

If you think the Corbyn era which gave hope to millions is more of a reason to apologise than the Blair era which destroyed the lives of millions, your moral compass is well and truly broken — Ricky (@RickyDHale) December 28, 2021

