Rishi Sunak’s promises to pump money saved from HS2 into Network North projects lie in tatters today after expert evaluations suggest many commitments may never get off the ground.

The prime minister visited Farsley near Leeds last week to big up the investment set to go into transport infrastructure in the region as a result of the high-speed rail line to London being cut short at Birmingham.

But a devastating analysis published in the Financial Times shows the £36 billion plan to replace the northern leg of the HS2 rail link is not fully costed and beset by uncertainties, with some major projects such as electrification resting on other work not even included in the plan!

Analysis by the Rail Industry Association found that most of the plan’s rail projects had already been announced and identified only five brand-new proposals.

What’s more, much of the investment is reliant on funding being secured elsewhere, which the Network North doesn’t seem to account for.

Reacting to the news on X (formerly Twitter), George Peretz said: “Next time you hear about Sunak’s famous love of detail and spreadsheets, bear this in mind.

““Back of an envelope” doesn’t begin to cover it. Not serious government.”

