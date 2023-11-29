Christmas dinner staples could be in short supply this season – with shoppers told to expect empty shelves in supermarkets in the run-up to the festive season.

Supplies of broccoli, cauliflower, sprouts, parsnips and potatoes are all expected to be at risk after recent storms wreaked havoc on UK farms, leading to waterlogged land and a tough harvest.

The country’s potato crop is set to hit a record low of 4.1 million tons, with experts warning that shops will be forced to supplement stock from cold storage in an attempt to have enough to go around.

Farmers have also reduced the number of cows and lambs they pwn due to post-Brexit payments combined with rising costs.

This has led to fears there will be a shortage of British meat.

Martin Tate, a veg grower who manages 18,000 acres in Lincolnshire, said: “There won’t be enough broccoli to supply the Christmas dinner demand.

“Cauliflower is still a problem and you can expect to see empty trays over the next few weeks but may return to normal before Christmas.

“After initial issues, Brussels sprouts supplies look like they will be OK.”

Related: Sunak’s Network North plans lie in shatters as experts blast ‘fag packet’ proposals