‘Sunakered’ was trending on social media after the prime minister was on the receiving end of some heavy blows during PMQs.

Rishi Sunak was forced to defend his decision to scrap a meeting with the Greek prime minister, who he accused of “grandstanding” over a push to return the Parthenon Sculptures from the British Museum to Athens.

💥HORRIBLE moment for Sunak at #PMQs.



Starmer: "I met with the Greek PM, we talked about the economy, security, immigration. I also told him we won't be changing the law regarding the marbles. It's really not that difficult."



Look at Sunak's expression at the end. Beaten. ~AA pic.twitter.com/mAHVmwMfYY — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 29, 2023

Sir Keir Starmer also claimed Sunak is facing open revolt from the Tories after his party “lost control of the borders”.

The Labour leader pressed the Prime Minister on rising migration figures, days after official estimates showed net migration for 2023, up until June, stood at 672,000.

Sir Keir claimed Sunak had the “reverse Midas touch”, amid rising migration figures, NHS waiting lists and the tax burden, all of which the PM has sought to tackle.

This clip was particularly bruising: