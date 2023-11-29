Kwasi Kwarteng struggled to keep his cool after his wise words on the economy were compared with receiving advice on social care from Harold Shipman.

The chancellor under Liz Truss lasted just 38 days in the job after his mini-budget unleashed market chaos.

His first fiscal statement crashed the value of the pound, led to upheaval in the bond market and shattered his party’s reputation for financial credibility, which was already hanging in the balance.

Speaking on Politics Live, Ayesha Hazarika compared his thoughts on the economy to receiving advice on social care from Harold Shipman, a GP who killed an estimated 250 people under his care.

Kwarteng, as evidenced below, seemed understandably put out by the parallel.

Ayesha Hazarika: "I do admire your chutzpah, Kwasi… getting lectures from you on the economy… is like getting advice on social care from Harold Shipman…"



Kwasi Kwarteng: That metaphor is slightly inappropriate#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/KsUl3wSqA5 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 29, 2023

