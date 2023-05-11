Rishi Sunak is still smouldering after this superb burn from Stephen Flynn during PMQs this week.

Speaking in parliament after several republican demonstrators were arrested during the King’s Coronation, Flynn asked the PM if he would get arrested for pulling placards out of his car which say “save our non-doms”.

Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty has non-domiciled status, which has allowed her to avoid paying tens of millions of pounds in tax. After backlash last year, Murty said she will pay tax on her UK earnings.

Flynn asked Sunak at PMQs: “If the Prime Minister was to go to the boot of his Land Rover and pull out some placards which said ‘save our non-doms’, would he expect to be arrested by the police?” The question was met with laughs from the SNP benches.

Sunak replied: “Can I first put on record my thanks to the police for their hard work over the weekend ensuring that the Coronation was a success. On this issue, we believe the police should have powers to make sure they can protect the public from unnecessary and serious disruption.

“I respectfully recognise that the honourable gentleman disagrees with our position. I guess the question for both of us is: what does the honourable Leader of the Opposition think about this? Because it’s quite hard to keep up.”

Sunak was then reminded by speaker Lindsay Hoyle that it is his job to answer questions and not to ask them. Flynn pushed Sunak on the restrictions that have been introduced on the right to protest.

He said: “What we’re talking about here is the nurses’ strike, doctors’ strike, firefighters’ strike or protest. And of course republicans’ protest as well.

“And they do so because it’s a fundamental right within our democracy to be able to protest. So is the Prime Minister seriously saying that, moving forward, you can have your rights but only on his terms?”

Watch the clip in full below:

Stephen Flynn SNP | "If the PM was to go to the boot of his Range Rover and pull out some placards which say "Save the non doms" would he expect to be arrested by the police?" 🔥#PMQs #RightToProtest pic.twitter.com/D5f2oGkWo5 — Bylines Scotland (@BylinesScotland) May 10, 2023

