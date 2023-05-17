Rishi Sunak has declared Brexit a roaring success – because beer and sanitary products are marginally cheaper.

The UK’s split from the European Union has been getting some bad press ever since one of its lead proponents – a certain Mr Nigel Farage – declared the whole thing had “failed”.

But keen to boost the nation’s esprit de corps, the prime minister assured Brits that not all is lost yet – and he had two very good reasons why.

Talking to reporters en route to the summit of G7 leaders in Japan, he stoically hit back at criticisms that Brexit has not brought the economic prosperity that was offered on the tin in 2016.

“I introduced freeports – a Brexit benefit around the country attracting jobs and investment to lots of different places,” the PM trumpetted.

“We cut VAT on sanitary products, we reformed the alcohol duties that mean this summer you will be able to get cheaper beer in pubs. These are all very tangible benefits of Brexit that I’ve already delivered.”

Time to suck it up, you ungrateful lot!

