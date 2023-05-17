Lee Anderson’s question to a republican protester was so irrelevant it had to be immediately shut down by a visibly frustrated Committee chair.

The Tory MP joined delegates in a Commons Home Affairs Committee investigating the police handling of protests leading up to the King’s coronation.

The session was disrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters early on.

It was then revealed that police arrested volunteers in spite of a direct partnership between their organisation and the Metropolitan Police, with the force’s logo displayed on their jackets.

But the most irrelevant question of the day was handed to deputy Tory chair Lee Anderson, who used the platform to burst into a bizarre political rant.

Thankfully, Dame Diana Johnson, the Labour chairwoman, was on hand to stop him in his tracks:

