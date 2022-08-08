This is just stupid. You’re a fool, Rishi Sunak – and an increasingly desperate one at that.

They won't find anything industry or agriculture doesn't want to keep. No one in industry wants a race to the bottom on health and safety environment and animal welfare. They are simply wasting money indulging bigots.

Take a look at what people had to say below:

But the reaction to the move has been far from complimentary.

He made the policy announcement using a cringeworthy video featuring a shredder and multiple sheets of paper dressed up as EU legislation.

The former chancellor said he would either “review or repeal” every one of the 2,400 post-Brexit EU laws in his first 100 days in the job.

Rishi Sunak has pledged to deliver a new ‘Brexit delivery unit’ if he is installed as prime minister.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .