Footage of Rishi Sunak greeting Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has been doing the rounds on social media.

The UK PM announced another £242 million in bilateral funding for Ukraine as he meets his counterparts from Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the United States at the G7 summit in Puglia.

He was greeted warmly by Meloni on Thursday morning with an embrace as they posed for a photo to mark the summit’s start.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is greeted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the start of the G-7 summit



Latest: https://t.co/Ep79hxm3eL pic.twitter.com/6bh2ynb7XY — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) June 13, 2024

Sunak and Meloni have previously found common ground on migration. The Prime Minister travelled to Rome in 2023 to speak at her party’s annual gathering.

Mr Sunak touted his flagship Rwanda scheme – which he says will go ahead with deportations starting in July if his party is re-elected – during a recent trip to Austria.

Fifteen EU countries, including Austria, signed a letter last month calling on the European Commission to tighten migration policy and to look at third country schemes.

Related: Count Binface: I took on Theresa May and Boris Johnson – I am ready to roll