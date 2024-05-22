Rishi Sunak has just announced that the nation will go to polls on July 4th for the next general election and, according to the bookies, his Conservative party have been forecasted to lose up to 200 seats.

The market leader for the amount of seats Sunak’s party will manage to retain at the next election is 100-149 at 7/4, which is more than 50 per cent below their current sum of 344 MPs. Should Sunak’s gamble pay off, the Conservatives are 11/1 to sweep up the most seats.

Keir Starmer and the Labour Party are currently 20 points ahead of the Tories in the polls and remain heavy favourites at 1/33 in the market for most seats, and it’ll need a significant turn of events from Sunak to claw it back.

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “Following Sunak’s announcement this afternoon confirming a July election, we expect heavy losses with the Conservatives losing up to 200 seats when the nation goes to polls this summer.

“The Conservatives are 7/4 to secure 100-149 seats in July, which is around 200 shy of their current sum of 344 MPs. Should Sunak have made the right call and catch the other parties off-guard, his party are 11/1 to win the most seats.

“However, Sunak has his work cut out to beat Keir Starmer’s Labour who are now strong 1/33 favourites to win the most seats having created a 20-point gap ahead of the Tories in the polls already, a deficit that no Prime Minister has ever come back from within six months of a general election.”

Conservative Party Seats odds:

0-49 7/1 50-99 5/2 100-149 7/4 150-199 10/3 200-249 15/2 250-299 18/1 300-349 33/1 350-399 100/1 400 or more 200/1

Most Seats odds:

Labour 1/33 Conservatives 11/1 Reform UK 50/1 Liberal Democrats 250/1 Green Party 500/1 Workers Party of Britain 500/1

