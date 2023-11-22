Sir Keir Starmer left Rishi Sunak reeling after he hit him with a question on NHS waiting lists ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement.
The chancellor declared the economy is “back on track” as he announced plans to cut national insurance and extend a £10 billion-a-year tax break for businesses.
He said the autumn statement contains “110 different measures to help grow the British economy” in a bid to boost Tory election hopes, which have been left floundering in recent weeks.
But his boss struggled to tee him up in the way he might have wished after he was flanked by Starmer ahead of the announcement.
This one clearly caught him off guard:
