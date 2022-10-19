Sir Keir Starmer opened Prime Minister’s Questions with a wisecrack about an upcoming book on the PM.

The Labour leader said: “A book is being written about the Prime Minister’s time in office. Apparently it’s going to be out by Christmas.

“Is that the release date or the title?”

According to the latest odds, Truss is odds-on to be replaced as prime minister this year.

Her chances of a 2022 departure from No 10 stood at 27 per cent before her sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday but have soared to 67 per cent today.

The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole and the Spectator writer James Heale are penning a book about Truss due for release on 8th December.

Wonder which will come first!

