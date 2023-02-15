Labour leader Keir Starmer says Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election https://t.co/dEAUSUQal6 pic.twitter.com/fK1Om17I7Z

“To them I say in all candour: we are never going back. If you don’t like it, nobody is forcing you to stay.”

“The Labour Party I lead today is unrecognisable from 2019. There are those who don’t like that change, who still refuse to see the reality of what had gone on under the previous leadership.

The announcement comes as it was confirmed Labour is no longer being monitored by the equalities watchdog after making changes to address its handling of antisemitism.

Sir Keir Starmer has unequivocally said Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election.

