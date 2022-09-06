A jobs board was spotted outside Westminster cruelly mocking Rishi Sunak after he narrowly lost out to Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership race.

The former chancellor resigned his position in Boris Johnson’s cabinet at the start of July, triggering a raft of resignations that eventually forced the then PM to resign.

He made it through to the final two against Liz Truss, but was unable to win the support of the Tory Party membership needed.

Truss defeated rival Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399.

She won by a significant margin, but the 57 per cent victory over Mr Sunak’s 43 per cent was slimmer than in other recent contests.

After the results were announced a jobs board was seen making trips around the Houses of Parliament.

CV Library commissioned the mobile billboard which read: “Didn’t get the job? We’ve got jobs for everyone.”

Pictures of the van quickly went viral after the announcement.

But one suspects the former chancellor and investment banker who is married into a billionaire family might just be alright.

Politics is a brutal business pic.twitter.com/m5rwozDfo6 — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) September 5, 2022

Related: Nadine Dorries quits as Culture Secretary