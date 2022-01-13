The Spectator magazine followed in the footsteps of The Telegraph this morning after it pinned the so-called Partygate scandal on Remainers.

Gossip columnist ‘Steerpike’ alleged that lockdown-busting gatherings in Downing Street could be part of a plot to get the Vote Leave figurehead out of Westminster’s top job.

Quoting ardent Remainer Lord Adonis, who tweeted ‘If Boris goes, Brexit goes’ too, Steerpike said many Tory insiders – including former MP Zac Goldsmith – have been sharing the tweet as “evidence that many of those who want Johnson gone are merely bitter about Brexit, rather than being genuinely aggrieved about some outdoor drinks.”

It echoes similar comments printed in The Telegraph yesterday, which suggested there was a “whiff of revenge for Brexit” with the attacks on Johnson.

Looks like we’ve been rumbled!

SHIT LADS, WE’VE BEEN RUMBLED pic.twitter.com/UG4zJFvnvy — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 13, 2022

