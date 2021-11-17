Sir Lindsay Hoyle was in no mood to let Boris Johnson get away with his usual antics during Prime Minister’s Questions today.

The speaker hit out that the PM after he tried to turn the tables on Sir Keir Starmer as the sleaze scandal continues to whip up a storm.

Johnson grilled the Labour leader over his past legal work as the pair clashed over sleaze at the weekly session.

But Lindsay Hoyle demanded he stop, insisting it is questions to the Prime Minister rather than to the Opposition leader.

“You might be the PM of the country but in this House I’m in charge,” Sir Lindsay said.

Sir Lindsay also warned that the bad-tempered discussion was doing nothing to restore the image of the House after the Owen Paterson debacle earlier this month.

Watch the footage in full below:

Three times during #PMQs the Speaker reminded Johnson he was there to answer questions – not ask them or make allegations. On the fourth occasion, he exploded. "You may be Prime Minister, but I am in charge here." This chaos does our democracy no favours. ~AA pic.twitter.com/Ko1YSGyLaw — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 17, 2021

Related: Insulate Britain activists jailed for blocking M25