Dulwich Village is preparing itself as rumours continue to swirl that Boris Johnson is looking to move to the South London suburb once his time at Downing Street is over.

Earlier this week, removal vans were spotted outside Number 10 as the prime minister and his wife Carrie Johnson prepare to move out ahead of September 5th.

It is on this day that the winner of the Tory leadership contest will be announced, with either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak then moving into the Downing Street flat as they become PM.

And Boris and Carrie are reportedly eyeing up a move Dulwich Village, a leafy and affluent area of South London.

A source told the Sun that the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip is looking for a home with a garden “away from the glare of central London”.

“Now they have Wilfred and Romy, a family home with a large garden is a must. That’s exactly what Dulwich can offer,” they added.

But it sounds like some residents aren’t exactly enthused by the idea of the soon-to-be former prime minister wandering down the local high street.

Journalist Josiah Mortimer tweeted: “Today I spoke to a guy in Dulwich Village – where Carrie and Boris Johnson are reportedly thinking of moving – who wanted to be known only as Mr Moustache.

“When I asked him what he thought about the news he said: ‘Sound the trumpets – evacuate, evacuate, evacuate.'”

It would be no surprise if other residents felt similarly to Mr Moustache, with the constituency of Dulwich and West Norwood being a Labour stronghold.

At the last election, Labour MP Helen Hayes won the seat with more than 65 percent of the vote, and in 2016 the area voted to remain in the EU by an estimated 78 percent – the third highest result in the UK.

Despite its politics, the area has a precedent for being the place of choice for ousted Tory prime ministers.

In the late 1980s, Margaret Thatcher and her husband moved to Dulwich after she was removed as party leader in 1990.

Of course, the Johnsons are not overseeing any of the moving process at the moment.

They are currently in Greece on their second foreign holiday of the summer.

