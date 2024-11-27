Labour is set to roll out free school breakfast clubs in the New Year funded by an increase in VAT on private school fees.

Some 750 schools in England will be picked for a year-long pilot as part of a massive expansion of provision.

Parents will be able to get 30 minutes of free childcare at the start of the day, while pupils will receive a nutritious breakfast so hunger doesn’t hold them back from learning.

It comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves tripled investment in the plan to £33 million for 2025-26 in last month’s Budget, including extra cash for equipment and staffing to help early adopter schools trial the scheme.

Posting on X, Kevin Maguire said the increase will be funded by the VAT hike on private school fees, which is set to come in from January.

School breakfast clubs starting to be rolled out across England(Wales and Scotland are ahead) is today’s @DailyMirror splash.



Benefits for the 93% funded by the UK Labour Government’s VAT on private school fees of the wealthier 7%. pic.twitter.com/4fRTYAfJ8J — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) November 27, 2024

Speaking to The Mirror on Tuesday (26/11), education minister said breakfast clubs could improve attainment by stopping children from being hungry and distracted in class, as well as driving down absence rates.

“We’re fully committed to breaking the link between background and opportunity – and the first step towards that, we believe, is investing in breakfast clubs in every primary school.

“We know from the research that breakfast clubs make a huge difference in terms of behaviour, on attainment and on attendance.

“What I’ve seen today was enthusiastic staff, a committed headteacher who sees the value of investing in breakfast clubs and children that are happy and thriving and ready to start the school day as a result of having food in their bellies.”

Penwortham Primary has been running a breakfast club for nearly a decade, with support since 2023 by Magic Breakfast, one of several charities that support or deliver breakfast clubs.

It also offers snacks like bagels and cereal that all children can pick up in class at the start of the day.

Mum-of-two Liz Frain said the breakfast club was a lifeline when her sons Jacob, 12, and Nate, 8, were both at the school.

She said: “It was great because we could literally get them dressed, get them out of the house in the morning and drop them at the breakfast club.

“It was a nutritious meal as well. They loved it as they were with all their friends there.” Liz, 43, said: “You knew that they were fed and had that sustenance to set them up for the day. It was good, peace of mind.”

