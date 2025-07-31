Jeremy Corbyn’s new party could make the UK rejoin the EU, it has been revealed.

Your Party is currently consulting its supporters on new policy proposals as part of its strategy to gain power in 2029 and there is growing pressure on the leadership to adopt a policy calling for Britain to rejoin the single market.

Liz Webster, the founder of Save British Farming, wrote on X: “I’ve responded to Jeremy Corbyn’s consultation on forming a new political party.

“I’m prepared to support them but only on one condition: commit to rejoining the EU. Brexit has gutted British farming, wrecked trade, flooded us with substandard imports, driven up food prices and handed power to corporate elites.

“Any party that refuses to confront that truth is just another Brexit party, no matter how left-wing it claims to be. We don’t need another party dodging the damage. We need one that’s brave enough to fix it.”

Corbyn has long stood by his decision to vote remain in the referendum: “Yes, I voted Remain because I thought the best option was to remain. I haven’t changed my mind on that.”

The Peace and Justice project opened up the consultations earlier this month.

The website reads: “In the past few weeks, you will have seen media speculation that our founder, Jeremy Corbyn, is involved in discussions about creating a new political party.

“As part of this process, the Peace & Justice Project will enter a period of consultation with its supporters to shape various aspects of the new party’s direction and governance.

“In the meantime, we will continue to organise peace, social justice and cultural campaigns in Britain and around the world.

“Below is a form that will allow you to share your thoughts and ideas for how to best develop our new political party. Your contributions will be taken alongside that of campaign groups, community campaigners, trade unionists and independent councillors.”