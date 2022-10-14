Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to see through her low-tax agenda as she announced a major U-turn after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor.

The Prime Minister said her mission remains the pursuit of a “low-tax, high-wage, high-growth economy” but accepted parts of the mini-budget last month went “further and faster” than markets had expected.

Admitting she had to change course, she reversed a key policy to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent.

Speaking at a hastily-arranged Downing Street press conference, she said: “It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting so the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change.”

But asked whether she should resign, Ms Truss said: “I am absolutely determined to see through what I have promised.”

Reaction on social media was quick to pour in.

Here’s a pick of what people had to say:

She'll be gone in days. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) October 14, 2022

That won’t do. — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) October 14, 2022

Jeez. What complete & utter bollocks from the Prime Minister at todays press conference. She actually started by saying she was right, spoke for about seven minutes, took four question, no apology for creating economic chaos & then ran away as if the building were on fire — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) October 14, 2022

Truss walks off stage and ends the press conference as one journalist calls out: "Aren't you going to say sorry?" — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) October 14, 2022

What we've seen just now is a humiliation for Truss and govt but more than anything else it is a humbling day for Britain. Take out the personalities, and the UK's govt has been forced to change its economic policy and its finance minister by the markets. It will be remembered. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 14, 2022

Truss statement in brief:



Titanic could still make it to New York by morning, says captain — Henry Mance (@henrymance) October 14, 2022

When Kwarteng's replacement takes office, the Conservative party will have had as many chancellors of the exchequer in 2022 as the Labour party has since 1967. — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) October 14, 2022

