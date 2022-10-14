Liz Truss has been forced to sack her chancellor a little over a month into the job after his mini-Budget provoked turmoil in the markets.

The prime minister has endured a tumultuous start to her premiership, with her policies driving the Tories to record lows in the polls.

She is now under severe scrutiny from her own MPs, with rumours circulating that senior members of the party will publically call for her to go next week.

Sadiq Khan has also said the problems affecting the current Tory Government do not just lie with the former chancellor – but also with the person in charge.

“I’ve never known a more incompetent Government”, he said. “I’ve never known a Government with such a bad start than Liz Truss’ Government.”

TIL Liz Truss's dad is a left wing professor of pure mathematics. pic.twitter.com/SigOYpWrAZ — bat020 (@bat020) July 31, 2022

And to make matters worse, it would seem even the PM’s dad is no longer on her side.

In July, The Express reported that the politician’s father John Truss, emeritus professor of pure mathematics at the University of Leeds, is said to be “so appalled” by his daughter’s “conversion to extreme right-wing politics” it impacts their relationship, according to one colleague.

Another university source reportedly told the publication: “John is distraught at the policies his daughter is advocating in her bid to become PM.”

Truss has often said she grew up in a “left-wing household”, attend marches with her parents and used to be a member of the Liberal Democrats, even advocating for the abolition of the monarchy.

Related: More bad polling news for Truss as PM mulls major U-turns to save her job