A senior Tory MP told Boris Johnson to resign over the Partygate scandal in a heated House of Commons exchange on Monday.
Andrew Mitchell, a former international development secretary, responded to Sue Gray’s bombshell report into lockdown-busting Downing Street parties by publicly withdrawing his support for the embattled prime minister.
He said: “Does my Right Honourable Friend recall that… he has enjoyed by full-throated support. But I am deeply concerned by these events, and very concerned indeed by what I have heard from this despatch box, to the British public and our constituents.
“When he kindly invited me to see him ten days ago, I told him that I thought he should think very carefully about what was now in the best interests of our country, and of the Conservative Party.
“And I have to tell him: he no longer enjoys my support.”
Related: ‘Everybody’s fault but his’: Starmer savages Johnson over Gray report