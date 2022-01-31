A senior Tory MP told Boris Johnson to resign over the Partygate scandal in a heated House of Commons exchange on Monday.

Andrew Mitchell, a former international development secretary, responded to Sue Gray’s bombshell report into lockdown-busting Downing Street parties by publicly withdrawing his support for the embattled prime minister.

He said: “Does my Right Honourable Friend recall that… he has enjoyed by full-throated support. But I am deeply concerned by these events, and very concerned indeed by what I have heard from this despatch box, to the British public and our constituents.

“When he kindly invited me to see him ten days ago, I told him that I thought he should think very carefully about what was now in the best interests of our country, and of the Conservative Party.

“And I have to tell him: he no longer enjoys my support.”

