A senior Conservative MP has been accused of plying four people with date-rape drugs in the latest scandal to emerge out of Westminster.

According to Mirror reports, the man used the substance on a fellow Conservative MP, who awoke to find his nipples being licked.

It is also said a Labour MP was abused after the man administered the drug to him – while the flatmate of another Tory MP claimed to friends he had a similar experience.

A source said: “The name of this alleged attacker is being spoken about openly among Conservative MPs.

“If he is innocent, he should refer himself to police and our internal complaints procedure so allegations can be investigated to clear his name.”

Another MP said: “No wonder he has been looking so dreadful recently with this hanging over him.”

Nipplegate was trending on Twitter in the wake of the revelations to the chagrin of some people.

#nipplegate is such an infantile term that encourages people to treat the latest sex scandal to hit the Tories with levity.



A reminder: the senior Tory MP in question is alleged to have plied four victims with date-rape drugs before assaulting them!https://t.co/xlmD8zzdrk — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) May 22, 2022

It comes on the back of successive scandals to hit the Conservative Party, with one MP recently arrested over rape allegations.

Meanwhile, a former justice minister has reiterated his controversial defence of ex-Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy, arguing the disgraced politician did not get a “fair trial”.

Last month, Conservative MP Crispin Blunt removed a post from his website and Twitter feed in which he had claimed Khan was the victim of a “dreadful miscarriage of justice”, after the former Wakefield MP was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

Retracting his initial statement, Mr Blunt insisted: “I do not condone any form of abuse and I strongly believe in the independence and integrity of the justice system.”

He offered his resignation as chairman of an all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on LGBT issues following protests from MPs over his comments.

But in a new interview with BBC One’s Politics South East programme, he stood by his earlier defence of Khan, who was thrown out of the Conservative Party following the verdict and later resigned.

