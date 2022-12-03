A video of white people being asked where they’re “really from” has gone viral on social media.

The PoliticsJOE video was released in the wake of comments made by the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting.

Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised after making the “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” to Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, at a royal reception on Tuesday.

Fulani shared a rundown of the conversation, which took place at a major gathering hosted by the Queen Consort to highlight violence against women and girls, on social media, describing it as a “violation” and saying the experience will “never leave me”.

She was repeatedly asked where she “was from”, despite making it clear on several occasions that she was born in the UK.

This PoliticsJOE video demonstrates why that can make people feel a bit… uncomfortable:

