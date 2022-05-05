Voters around the UK are heading to the polls for local elections.

They are choosing local representatives in England, Scotland and Wales and there will also be an election for the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Party leaders led the way, many of them heading out early to cast their own ballots.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria cast their vote at the TRA Hall, London, while Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and wife Clare voted at St Catherine’s Hall, Pontcanna, Cardiff.

PA

PA

Boris Johnson arrived at a polling station in Westminster on foot early on Thursday morning, accompanied only by his dog Dilyn.

It prompted rumours to spread that his wife, Carrie, could be secretely voting Labour.

Here’s what people had to say:

I’d like to think Carrie is voting Labour somewhere 😆 https://t.co/tmUxSo7tg6 — Suzy Quiquero (@suzyquiquero) May 5, 2022

I’m guessing Carrie has a postal vote so she doesn’t have to be seen with him. And I bet she didn’t show it to him either … https://t.co/VqrHPB5Hly — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 5, 2022

"Are you coming with me to vote Carrie dear?"



"Fuck off, I've got fines to pay because of you" https://t.co/R0PdOs0Dsx — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) May 5, 2022

Just waiting for Carrie to do a “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” interview pic.twitter.com/5yPjqGFL1B — sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS (@SueSuezep) April 29, 2022

