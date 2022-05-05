Nigel Farage has called for another Brexit after lawyers stepped in to halt the government’s Rwanda plan.

Boris Johnson hit out at “legal eagles” during a trip to Southampton this week, admitting plans to send migrants to central Africa may not take place for months.

Number 10 was unable to say when the first flights sending migrants on a one-way trip to the East African nation would take off, in the face of criticism and legal action against the plans.

Officials insisted they were not waiting for court challenges to be resolved before putting the policy into practice.

But according to Farage, it may never happen because Johnson kept the UK in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), calling for a “proper Brexit” to resolve the issue.

The former UKIPer took to Twitter to voice his displeasure, but it didn’t take long for people to point out his obvious mistake.

The ECHR isn’t actually in the EU. It is part of the Council of Europe, which was founded after WWII to uphold human rights. The court serves that mission from a legal perspective.

Thankfully, people were on hand to provided a helpful fact-checking service to Nige:

The ECHR is not the EU, Nigel. https://t.co/uaWQXGJjjW — Fed Up Cassandra (@Frances_Coppola) May 5, 2022

Repeating a lie does not make it true. EU membership is distinct from the ECHR. https://t.co/Dj850F0uRv — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) May 5, 2022

This is deliberate misinformation, for the second time in 24hrs.



Brexit has nothing to do with the ECHR.



The ECHR is a product of the Council of Europe. not the EU.



Nigel Farage is an habitual liar. https://t.co/ocxfCst9ek — Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) May 5, 2022

