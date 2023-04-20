A schoolgirl has confronted Rishi Sunak over the ongoing cost of living crisis as the PM sat down with youngsters for a TV interview.

The multi-millionaire prime minister faced questions about his wealth in a special programme to be screened on the Sky Kids channel on Friday.

Ruby, in Highgate, asked Sunak: “It’s been a tough winter for us all, but how do you know to help struggling families when you’re so rich yourself?”

The PM responded that “the best way to judge people is not by what job they’re doing or where they come from, it’s about what they’re actually doing, and I think you can judge me by my actions”.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer demanded that Sunak “come clean” and publish his financial interests while under investigation over a possible failure to make a declaration to MPs.

Downing Street has resisted the call as Sunak faces an inquiry by Parliament’s standards watchdog amid claims he did not declare his wife’s shares in a childcare agency that benefited from the Budget.

They have said the PM “transparently” declared the shares Akshata Murty holds in Koru Kids as a ministerial interest, rather than to the Commons.

But the register that would reveal whether any possible conflict of interest has been detailed has not been updated in nearly a year.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to York University, Sir Keir said the allegation is “obviously serious”.

“The Prime Minister promised integrity and accountability when he came into office so I think he needs to clear this up and declare his interests,” the Labour leader said.

“The register of ministerial interests hasn’t been published for nearly a year so I invite the Prime Minister to publish, at least, his entry on this issue today, clear this up, because he promised transparency.

“Don’t hide behind the process, just come clean and tell everybody what the interest is so people can see it and judge it. That’s what transparency is.”

Related: Braverman could be given power to IGNORE the European Court of Human Rights