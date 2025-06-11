London Mayor Sadiq Khan has criticised the government’s spending review, labelling it “disappointing.”

On Wednesday, chancellor Rachel Reeves outlined the day-to-day budgets each government department would have over the next three years.

The key points from Reeves’s announcement were that the day-to-day budget for the NHS in England to go up by 3% per year in real terms, equating to an additional £29bn a year, and the core schools budget in England will go up by £4.5bn a year by 2029.

Defence spending will also rise from 2.3% to 2.5% of overall economic output by 2027.

Sadiq Khan has now released a statement reacting to the review, focusing on how it affects London.

Whilst there are some aspects he has welcomed, such as extra resources for transport and housing in London, he labelled other parts of the review “disappointing.”

The mayor of London said he “remains concerned that this Spending Review could result in insufficient funding for the Met and fewer police officers.”

He continued: “It’s also disappointing that there is no commitment today from the Treasury to invest in the new infrastructure London needs.”

