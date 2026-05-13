Health Secretary Wes Streeting is set to launch a leadership challenge towards Keir Starmer as soon as tomorrow, according to multiple reports.

This week, Starmer has faced calls from dozens of Labour MPs for him to step down as Labour leader in the wake of the party’s disastrous local election results.

On Tuesday morning though, Starmer seemed determined to resist calls for him to step down, telling his Cabinet that no formal leadership contest had been triggered.

READ NEXT: Keir Starmer has earned the right to stand firm and resist calls for his resignation

This is because the calls for his resignation have not nominated a contender, a key part of the Labour party rules to trigger a contest.

Whilst the calls have come from all sides of Labour, several reports have claimed the rebellion was largely sparked by Wes Streeting supporters on the right of the party.

And on Wednesday morning, the health secretary travelled to Number 10 for a meeting with Starmer, which lasted just 16 minutes.

Well, it seems whatever was said in the short chat between the two has lit a fire under Streeting.

Shortly before the King’s Speech to mark the State Opening of Parliament, the Times reported that allies of Streeting had said he was eyeing up a leadership challenge, potentially within the next 24 hours.

Exc with @patrickkmaguire:



Wes Streeting has told allies that he is preparing to resign and trigger a leadership contest as soon as tomorrow.



The health secretary confronted Sir Keir Starmer this morning during a meeting ahead of the King’s Speech that lasted just 16 minutes… — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) May 13, 2026

These reports were corroborated by a number of other journalists from across the media.

💥 We're also hearing that Wes Streeting is preparing to quit as health secretary and could mount formal challenge for leadership as early as tomorrow – as per @breeallegretti & @patrickkmaguire



Downing Street insiders had suggested Streeting did not yet have required support… — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 13, 2026

I have had the same conversations with MPs as @breeallegretti. The health secretary Wes Streeting, soon to be ex health secretary, is poised to launch his leadership bid tomorrow https://t.co/lAZFLj2oEq — Robert Peston (@Peston) May 13, 2026

NEW: Friends of Keir Starmer say he will stand against Wes Streeting in a leadership contest if the health secretary has the numbers to trigger one



“I am certain he will stand,” one says of the PM



So question now is does Streeting have the numbers?https://t.co/tZ4tpV3td3 — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) May 13, 2026

Labour party rules mean Streeting would need the written backing of 81 Labour MPs to be put forward for a leadership contest.

Starmer would also then state if he wants to remain in post and fight the challenge.

If a leadership challenge is launched, Starmer would become the first Labour prime minister to face a leadership election while in office.