The Rejoin EU Party has become the first organisation to notify the returning officer in Uxbridge & South Ruislip that it intends to act as a campaign group to remove Boris Johnson as an MP.

Johnson could face a by-election triggered by a recall petition and lose his seat in Parliament if a parliamentary committee investigation finds he misled MPs with his Partygate scandal explanations and suspends him for 10 days or more.

However, individual campaigners are allowed only to spend £500 in a recall election unless registering as a group, which enables the spending limit to be raised to £10,000.

Party leader Richard Hewison said: “Johnson is banking on the fact that when his inevitable 10-day suspension comes, no campaign groups will have time to properly organise a viable campaign.

“By setting up early, we can raise enough funds to make sure the voters of Uxbridge get the opportunity to remove the architect of Brexit, who is ultimately responsible for all that is wrong in the UK today, from parliament.”

To be successful, a recall petition has to attract 10 per cent of the registered voters to sign a petition at a designated centre.

There must be at least 10 such centres in a recall election and the Rejoin EU Party is hopeful other campaigners will join it to oust Johnson.

“The biggest problem with a recall election is a lack of awareness it’s actually happening,” Rejoin EU Party chair & its newest elected councillor, Andrew Smith, said.

“By making sure every voter in Uxbridge knows the process is taking place and has full details of where they can sign and why they should sign, we hope we can help give Uxbridge an MP who doesn’t break the law.”

Rejoin EU Party activist & local election candidate Ben Rend said: “With a £10,000 spending limit, we can make sure every voter in Uxbridge is reminded they have an MP who is a law breaker, who appointed a known sex pest to a senior supervisory position and who undermined parliament’s integrity by allowing another expense fiddler to avoid justice, amongst other reasons he should be removed.”

Hewison added: “There is no witch-hunt: we know who the culprit is. Now he’s been exposed as a liar, a law breaker and man of dubious morality, the man who was the single reason Brexit happened in the UK must have everything about his activities questioned. Removing Johnson in Uxbridge is the first step in removing Brexit from the UK. Johnson did not just lie about parties in Downing Street, he lied about Brexit too.”

Related: Ben & Jerry’s send pointed message to new home secretary