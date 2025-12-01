A petition compelling Parliament to launch a full-scale inquiry into the extent of Russia’s influence on politics in the UK has surged in popularity over the last few days, and smashed past the 100,000 signature milestone on Saturday. As a result, the issue can now be fully debated in Westminster.

ALSO READ: Support for Reform NOSEDIVES across several major polls

Petition to investigate Russian influence hits 100,000 mark

The issue has become a national talking point in recent weeks, after Reform’s former leader in Wales was jailed for more than 10 years for accepting bribes from Russia. In exchange, Nathan Gill would then use his platform to push pro-Kremlin perspectives.

Within the last decade, Russia has also faced accusations of interfering with the Brexit vote and spinning narratives beneficial to the Vote Leave team. Though this has always been denied by those in Moscow, disinformation campaigns originating from the country have been widespread.

Reform’s ‘Russia problem’ highlighted by Labour

However, in the current landscape, it is Reform who find themselves under the most intense scrutiny. Luke Charters, a Labour MP in York, took to social media this week to flag some of the controversies concerning Russian links to Farage’s insurgent party.

DOES REFORM HAVE A RUSSIA PROBLEM?



Let’s take a look…



🇷🇺 Nathan Gill, former Reform Wales leader, sentenced to 10.5 years for accepting ~£40k bribes for pro-Russian speeches.



🇷🇺 At the last election coordinated social media pages were uncovered that spread Kremlin talking… — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) November 29, 2025

‘We are concerned’ – petition organiser

Alexander Proctor is the man behind the petition, which currently sits on 108,000 signatures. He has highlighted the need to establish just how far any possible Russian influence has spread in the UK, and says that ‘recent events’ have amplified the importance of it all.

“We are concerned about reported efforts from Russia to influence democracy in the US, UK, Europe and elsewhere. We believe we must establish the depth and breadth of possible Russian influence campaigns in the UK – and recent events only underscore this issue” | Alexander Proctor

The call for an inquiry is now unignorable. But Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey wants Keir Starmer and the government to go further. He has implored Labour to look into launching a full-scale investigation, and cast scorn on Nigel Farage for refusing to conduct any internal reviews.

“It’s clear to anyone paying attention that Nigel Farage won’t investigate the Russian infiltration of Reform. I suspect he’s got something to hide. Prime Minister Keir Starmer must step up and launch a national investigation – he has got the power to do it.” | Ed Davey



