Although he is a Southampton fan, Rishi Sunak has endured the cold shoulder from the actual manager of his chosen football team. Russell Martin, who has led the club to third in the Championship, pied the Prime Minister in hilarious fashion.

What did Russell Martin say about Rishi Sunak?

Sunak was in attendance at St. Mary’s Stadium on Friday evening, as the Saints claimed a 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle – continuing the South Coast side’s impressive run of form. Despite superb performances on the pitch, there was plenty of chatter about those off it.

The PM’s presence didn’t deter Southampton. In fact, it likely didn’t register with Martin at all. The boss was blunt in his assessment, when asked by Radio 5 Live if he’d had the chance to meet Sunak after the game.

“Look, the Prime Minister [Rishi Sunak] might have come down to see the players, but I’ve got no interest in saying ‘hello sir’ to him. How’s that for honesty? Take care guys, see you later.” | Russell Martin

The audio is, somehow, even funnier…

"He might have come down, but I have no interest in saying hello. How’s that for honesty?" pic.twitter.com/jyJ6TcVmCs — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 29, 2023

Unlike Mr. Sunak, Martin has become known for his bold management style and visionary approach. His possession-based tactics have earned him many suitors in the industry. But if Sunak was hoping he’d share some leadership advice, the top Tory will only be left wanting.

Indeed, the football revolutionary has made no secret of his political leanings in the past. Back in 2021, he spoke about ‘losing faith’ in both the Conservatives and Labour, and identified Green Party stalwart Caroline Lucas as someone with ‘unbelievable values’.

“I lost faith in the two big parties. If you look at the way the country’s been run, I think it’s going to become quite a scary place. We lack leaders with empathy and emotional intelligence. Caroline Lucas, the Green Party MP, has unbelievable values and morals.” | Russell Martin