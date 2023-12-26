Oh man, what was Rishi Sunak thinking here? The Prime Minister is more used to Silicone Valley than Tinseltown, but the California-loving politician hasn’t exactly endeared himself to Hollywood casting agents with this performance.

Rishi Sunak tests his acting chops – it doesn’t go well

The clip, uploaded by Downing Street officials ahead of Christmas, features a lonesome Mr. Sunak realising he’s the only person inside Number 10 ahead of the festive celebration. Queue the cringeworthy activities.

Sunak practices his bowling, knocking over a load of fizzy drinks in the process. His audition for a stint in a cricket team was also hard to watch. The self-confessed ‘Coke addict’ sent cans of his favourite beverage flying.

Home Alone? Nothing to see here…

The PM also gets a snide dig in against Prince Harry, after pretending to receive a call from the sidelined member of the Royal Family. It’s the level of humour you’d expect from any given leader of the Conservative Party.

The Home Alone parody certainly doesn’t do justice to the two blockbuster films, which have been on our TV screens this week. Sunak has been criticised for his acting skills on social media – with some going as far as to suggest he looks like ‘a lost little boy’.

Others have questioned why he’s spending his time making these videos. Brits are still wrestling with the realities of the cost of living crisis, and the ongoing inefficiencies within our public services. Despite the good intentions, it’s a clip that has left many saying “Bah Humbug”.

WATCH: Rishi Sunak enjoys his time ‘Home Alone’

There’s no sign of burglars, disgruntled uncles, or booby traps – but one feels the whole thing would have been a little more entertaining with some of these features. You can view the clip below – but be warned, it isn’t what you’d call high cinema.