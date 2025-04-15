Rupert Lowe “offered to fund” an anti-Farage candidate in the upcoming Runcorn by-election, The London Economic has been told.

The ousted Reform MP shared plans to donate up to £1,000 to the hard-right English Democrat candidate Catherine Blaiklock, sources have said.

Blaiklock founded the Brexit Party – now Reform UK – and is currently campaigning as a right-wing radical alternative to Farage.

It comes after Lowe was booted out of Reform UK over bullying allegations, just days following his criticism of Nigel Farage’s “messianic” leadership style.

However, Rupert Lowe has denied the accusations, saying: “This is false. I am not donating any money to any candidate in this by-election.”

Catherine Blaiklock stood against Reform UK in Great Yarmouth but stopped campaigning in the middle of the election to endorse Rupert Lowe, who now holds the seat.

“The English Democrat candidate for Great Yarmouth, Catherine Blaiklock, has officially endorsed Reform in Great Yarmouth. She is asking people NOT to vote for her, and to support Reform. I sincerely thank Catherine for putting country before party,” Lowe said last June.

A source told The London Economic: “Rupert Lowe has spoken with Catherine Blaiklock and her local team in Runcorn and Helsby to discuss a donation from £500 to £1,000.

“This would have helped Catherine spread her message in the constituency ahead of polling day on May 1.”

The source confirmed that businessman Rupert Lowe wasn’t seeking to join the party.

Blaiklock was forced to resign as the leader of the Brexit party after the Guardian uncovered Islamophobic Twitter messages from her account, as well as interactions with a former BNP activist while talking about “white genocide”.

Earlier this month, Blaiklock posted on X: “Vote English Democrat in Runcorn. I will stand against the two ‘conservative’ candidates.

“Rupert Lowe and Ben Habib [former Reform deputy leader] will come up for an action day at some point. Vote to get 2/650 real MPs that will talk about grooming gangs and will fight to deport all illegals.”

A spokesperson for Catherine Blaiklock’s campaign said: “Rupert Lowe has not donated a single penny to the campaign”.

