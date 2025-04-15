Liz Truss will launch her own “free speech” social media platform this summer.

The short-serving former PM brought up her plan to start an alternative social platform at a Bitcoin conference called ‘Saving the West’ over the weekend after attacking the establishment for bringing her down after less than 50 days in power.

Truss has previously shared her plans to run a new social media network, vowing to take on a “deep state” that the “legacy media” refused to scrutinise, but she did not set a time frame for when it would be announced. Now – it has been confirmed – Britain is just months away from getting a platform similar to Donald Trump’s Truth Social.

“We are planning to launch it in the summer of this year, and there will be more news about it fairly soon, but I can’t say anymore at this stage,” she said to a hall of attendees who forked out between £250 to £1,000 to listen to her speak in “the home of free speech” in Bedford.

She said: “I want to see a massive change in Britain. I became an MP in 2010 because I wanted to see the country change. Because I’m a patriot and want to see Britain do well. I hated the decline and the acceptance of decline.

“I rose up the ministerial ranks and had all these battles. I got to the top and thought now I finally have an opportunity to actually do what needs to be done in the country [such as] cutting taxes, getting on with fracking, reducing the size of the state [and] all of those things and I was cut off at the knees by the economic establishment and the elites. The people who didn’t want change and the status-quo-ists.

“That has made me think it is not enough just to get into No 10. You might think you can just get into No 10 and sign things off: you can’t. What I’m now thinking is we need a media network to be able to communicate to people so we can have a grassroots movement that is really demanding change of our leaders. As well as needing the good leaders, MPs, and business people running the departments, we actually need a grassroots movement in this country; otherwise, we won’t get the change.”

Truss also said she “worries” about how “stories are suppressed or promoted” and highlighted the Netflix drama Adolescence by comparing it to the grooming gang scandal, adding, “this is what used to happen in the soviet union – now it is happening to us”.

The former prime minister said: “Recently, we have seen the promotion of the documentary – or not the documentary – the show Adolescence. I haven’t watched it, but we have seen the promotion of that and the asking questions of that, and we have seen the whole issue of the grooming gangs suppressed.

“The mainstream media haven’t really covered it. What you can see is a real push to promote certain ideas and also suppress certain ideas and to stop people saying what they think.”

Related: Rupert Lowe ‘offered to fund’ anti-Farage candidate in Runcorn by-election