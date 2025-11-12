Robert Jenrick has a pretty embarrassing time of it during a GB News interview thanks to some protestors.
As the shadow minister spoke to GB News outside the House of Parliament, iconic children’s TV characters Sootie and Sweep appeared on both of his shoulders.
Behind him, anti-Reform and Brexit signs were being waved.
As Jenrick labelled Starmer “one of, if not the worst, Prime Ministers” ever, it was difficult to take his words onboard with the chaotic scene going on behind him.
It seems the person responsible for the Sootie and Sweep cameo was none other than Westminster most famous protestor, Steve Bray a.k.a. Mr Stop Brexit.
In a post on X sharing a clip of Jenrick’s interview, Bray wrote: “Great to be back at Parliament today for PMQs… He’s behind you!!!”