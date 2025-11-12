Robert Jenrick has a pretty embarrassing time of it during a GB News interview thanks to some protestors.

As the shadow minister spoke to GB News outside the House of Parliament, iconic children’s TV characters Sootie and Sweep appeared on both of his shoulders.

Behind him, anti-Reform and Brexit signs were being waved.

As Jenrick labelled Starmer “one of, if not the worst, Prime Ministers” ever, it was difficult to take his words onboard with the chaotic scene going on behind him.

'Keir Starmer is one of, if not the worst, Prime Ministers I've ever known.'



Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick MP urges Keir Starmer to 'get back to his day job and run the country properly'.



🔓 Become a GB News Member: https://t.co/mNsRsGC8ef pic.twitter.com/cJdp8lnfIP — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 12, 2025

It seems the person responsible for the Sootie and Sweep cameo was none other than Westminster most famous protestor, Steve Bray a.k.a. Mr Stop Brexit.

In a post on X sharing a clip of Jenrick’s interview, Bray wrote: “Great to be back at Parliament today for PMQs… He’s behind you!!!”