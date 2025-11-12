Barry Gardiner delivered a no-nonsense performance on Newsnight amid chaos in the Labour Party following rumours of a leadership challenger to Keir Starmer.

On Tuesday evening, allies of the PM briefed that Sir Keir would fight any challenge to his leadership. The BBC reported that those close to the Labour leader were “deeply worried” about “plotting” behind the scenes to replace Starmer.

There are said to be fears amongst parts of the Labour party that their popularity could fall even further after Rachel Reeves’ budget later this month, with some even suggesting Starmer could face a leadership challenge before the end of the year.

It seems Health Secretary Wes Streeting, according to the reports, is seen as the main threat to Starmer.

After the reports emerged, Labour MP Barry Gardiner appeared on Newsnight, where he was praised for his cutting analysis of the chaos.

To start off with, Gardiner questioned why Starmer’s allies had decided to brief against Streeting, accusing Number 10 of creating a ‘circular firing squad.’

He gave a searing criticism of the circus going on, calling on Starmer and his government to get on and govern.

Gardiner continued: “Everyday people looking at this tonight are going to say ‘oh for god’s sake, what do these politicians think they’re doing?’

“Why has No. 10 circled the wagons?… You circle the wagons and you end up in a circular firing squad.”



Later, when asked how popular Streeting is in the parliamentary Labour Party, Gardiner gave a pretty telling answer, simply saying: “I love all my colleagues.”

He then said: “Quite honestly, an argument between Wes Streeting and Keir Starmer is an argument between Narcissus and his reflection – this is a man and his shadow.”

Gardiner was praised online for his Newsnight performance, with the MP’s words clearly striking a chord with many.

Along with Streeting, Labour MPs are said to have been discussing Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood as a potential candidate to challenge Starmer, whilst some have even speculated about Ed Miliband’s ambitions.

For months now, the approval ratings of both Labour and Starmer have been sinking, with the PM now polling as one of the most unpopular prime minister’s ever.

Meanwhile, Labour seem to have started losing voters to the left, in the form of Zack Polanski’s Green Party, after months of Reform’s support growing on the right.