Rishi Sunak has U-turned on his decision to skip a crunch climate summit.

The prime minister last week insisted he must focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” rather than go to the Cop27 conference in Egypt, drawing widespread criticism, including from within the Tory ranks.

But he tweeted today that he will be in attendance in Sharm El-Sheikh, saying “there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change”.

That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 2, 2022

Friends of the Earth said Sunak was “right” to review his position but insisted “showing up is not enough”.

“The Prime Minister is right to reconsider his decision not to attend the climate summit,” energy campaigner Tony Bosworth said.

“If Rishi Sunak wants to be taken seriously on this issue, he should attend these vital talks.

“But showing up is not enough – Sunak’s Government must do far more to demonstrate its commitment to building a fossil fuel-free future.”

