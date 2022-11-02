Matt Hancock faced fresh Tory criticism over his decision to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! as he arrived in Australia for the show.

The former health secretary said he was entering the ITV programme’s jungle to “go to where the people are – not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.

The former health secretary insisted “I haven’t lost my marbles” by deciding to join the reality show after being suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party.

The West Suffolk MP insisted his “first priority” is to his constituents as he flew more than 10,000 miles to join the ITV show, which starts on Sunday.

Pictures have since emerged on social media showing Hancock arriving in jeans and an open denim shirt with a crisp white T-shirt underneath.

Reaction has been quick to flood in too!

The fact that “Midazolam Matt” is not only walking around a smirking free man, but has now become a highly paid TV “celebrity,” tells you everything you need to know about the utterly degraded state of human consciousness.https://t.co/DLFa3y7LG3 — Mark Devlin (@djmarkdevlin2) November 2, 2022

Matt Hancock MP, who has reportedly signed up for this year's I'm a Celeb has landed in Australia today! 🌴👀



The former Health Secretary will be a late arrival alongside comedian Seann Walsh. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Oykvb7dG2z — Steffi | daily AAD content (@antanddec_fp) November 1, 2022

'He will be a laughing stock.'



'Unless he succeeds?'



'We've known Matt Hancock for a long time, when they see him warts and all it will not be pleasant.'@toryboypierce and @Kevin_Maguire react to reports Matt Hancock will be appearing on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! pic.twitter.com/YovG0G8kfq — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 2, 2022

'I think he is totally crackers to do this.'



'Wrong programme, wrong timing! But it's going to be fun isn't it?'@edballs and @susannareid100 react to reports former Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be appearing on this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! pic.twitter.com/66csdLogVP — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 2, 2022

Related: Elevenses: One Term Wallies