Matt Hancock faced fresh Tory criticism over his decision to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! as he arrived in Australia for the show.
The former health secretary said he was entering the ITV programme’s jungle to “go to where the people are – not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.
The former health secretary insisted “I haven’t lost my marbles” by deciding to join the reality show after being suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party.
The West Suffolk MP insisted his “first priority” is to his constituents as he flew more than 10,000 miles to join the ITV show, which starts on Sunday.
Pictures have since emerged on social media showing Hancock arriving in jeans and an open denim shirt with a crisp white T-shirt underneath.
Reaction has been quick to flood in too!
