There’s no doubt that Rishi Sunak will have seen his fair share of damning public polls this year – but could this be the biggest gut-punch of them all? A somewhat wacky survey, commissioned by The Rest Is Politics podcast, has once again left the PM reeling.

Would you let Rishi Sunak put up a shelf? Most voters wouldn’t…

Research carried out by JL Partners at the start of April asked a wide-range of Brits who they’d prefer to carry out certain tasks, ranging from the mundane to the serious. The poll pits Rishi Sunak against Keir Starmer in a number of scenarios.

There are a couple of areas in which the Tory leader comes out on top, and he can sleep a little easier knowing that more people would trust him to lead them out of an escape room over Keir Starmer. Rishi also leads on ‘negotiating a discount’.

Keir Starmer most likely to ‘hold conversation in a pub’ than PM

Unfortunately for Mr. Sunak, Sir Keir is ahead in pretty much every other department – some of which are more humiliating than others. Up to 49% of voters say Starmer would be better for pub conversation, putting him 27 points clear of his Tory rival.

It gets worse. Just 17% of respondents would have more faith in Sunak putting out a kitchen fire, and 16% believe he’s the best man to cook a Sunday roast. And as for putting up a shelf? Well, only one in eight people (approximately) gave him their backing.

NEW: Only 13% of Brits trust Rishi Sunak to put up a shelf, compared to 47% who opt for Keir Starmer.



Starmer also leads on pub conversation and putting out a fire.



Sunak leads only on 'negotiating a discount' and 'solving an escape room'.@JLPartnersPolls @RestisPolitics pic.twitter.com/gZY8fYVO44 — James Johnson (@jamesjohnson252) April 10, 2024

More woes for Rishi Sunak as new poll predicts Labour win

As comical as these findings are, they also point to a fundamental lack of trust in the Prime Minister, who has done little to win over the public since assuming the office more than 18 months ago. Starmer, meanwhile, continues to benefit.

The data from JL Partners also predicts a comfortable Labour victory at the next election, with an 18-point gap between the opposition and the Conservative Party. Sunak could be out of a job soon… giving him plenty of time to perfect his shelf-work.