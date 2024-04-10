Rishi Sunak gave us his best Alan Partridge impression during an LBC interview today.
The prime minister, who has been having a tough job of convincing people he’s a normal human recently, took voter calls on Nick Ferrari’s show, but things didn’t go as smoothly as he might have liked.
Taking a call from a caller named Louise, who is based in Chris Bryant’s seat of Rhondda in South Wales, he managed to confuse the names of people and the names of places in a clip that has been likened to the cock-ups of fictional radio presenter Alan Partridge.
The clip has prompted a major pile-on on social media.
Here’s a taste of the reaction:
