Rishi Sunak gave us his best Alan Partridge impression during an LBC interview today.

The prime minister, who has been having a tough job of convincing people he’s a normal human recently, took voter calls on Nick Ferrari’s show, but things didn’t go as smoothly as he might have liked.

"He looks like he's putting on the act of being a human being"



Columnist at the i @IanDunt and The Spectator's Political Editor @katyballs discuss @RishiSunak on a charm offensive#KayBurley SS pic.twitter.com/xsRww8xbjJ — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) April 10, 2024

Taking a call from a caller named Louise, who is based in Chris Bryant’s seat of Rhondda in South Wales, he managed to confuse the names of people and the names of places in a clip that has been likened to the cock-ups of fictional radio presenter Alan Partridge.

The clip has prompted a major pile-on on social media.

Here’s a taste of the reaction:

Tory psychosis, a brief timeline:-



2019: "No one can be worse than May".



2022: "No one can be worse than Johnson."



Also 2022: "No one can be worse than Truss."



2024: "HI RHONDA!" https://t.co/GvtjmoGpzT — Brendan May (@bmay) April 10, 2024

Help me Rhonda

Help, help me Rhonda

Help me Rhonda

Help, help me Rhonda

Help me Rhonda yeah

Get her out of my heart https://t.co/MQaVZVvXs3 — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) April 10, 2024

